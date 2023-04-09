How To Make Yummy African Peanut Soup With Grace Adepoju

Connect with us

Peanut soup also known as groundnut soup is a beloved African cuisine across several cultures on the continent. As the name suggests, it is made from a recipe dominated by peanuts, with other staple soup ingredients often added. It is eaten with rice, pounded yam, eba, fufu, etc.

Beauty expert cum food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju – shows us how to make this delicious African Soup. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

