How To Make Yummy African Peanut Soup With Grace Adepoju

Peanut soup also known as groundnut soup is a beloved African cuisine across several cultures on the continent. As the name suggests, it is made from a recipe dominated by peanuts, with other staple soup ingredients often added. It is eaten with rice, pounded yam, eba, fufu, etc.

Beauty expert cum food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju – shows us how to make this delicious African Soup. Hit the button below to watch:

Credit: Velvety Foodies

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!