Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota
For lovers of Christmas celebrations and other end-of-the-year merriments, preparations have started in view of a memorable festive season. This post is for those who know good food and celebrations go hand-in-hand.
Nigerian food content creator — Omoye Isabota is out with a yummy-looking juicy chicken recipe, something special for you to thrill the tastebuds as you host friends and family this season. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Credit: @omoyecooks