Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

For lovers of Christmas celebrations and other end-of-the-year merriments, preparations have started in view of a memorable festive season. This post is for those who know good food and celebrations go hand-in-hand.

Nigerian food content creator — Omoye Isabota is out with a yummy-looking juicy chicken recipe, something special for you to thrill the tastebuds as you host friends and family this season. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoye Isabota (@omoyecooks)

Credit: @omoyecooks

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

