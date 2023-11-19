Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

For lovers of Christmas celebrations and other end-of-the-year merriments, preparations have started in view of a memorable festive season. This post is for those who know good food and celebrations go hand-in-hand.

Nigerian food content creator — Omoye Isabota is out with a yummy-looking juicy chicken recipe, something special for you to thrill the tastebuds as you host friends and family this season. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoye Isabota (@omoyecooks)

Credit: @omoyecooks

