Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

BN TV

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

BN TV

Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving "DMW," and the "Love for Free" Project on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Joins the Conversation on Careers, Consistency, and More on "ISWIS"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Love on Steroids in Episode 7 of "University of Cruise"

BN TV

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Turkey Combo Rice Recipe

BN TV Music

Davido Chats with Zane Lowe About His "Are We African Yet?" Festival & "Timeless" Album on "Apple Music 1"

BN TV Cuisine

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

BN TV Music

Get to Know More About Teni's New Album "Tears Of The Sun"

BN TV

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’d love an organic alternative to carbonated drinks that you can easily make by yourself at home, you should check out this detailed Zobo drink tutorial.

Zobo drink is made primarily from Hibiscus tea and a few spices, sweetened with fruit juice and other additives. Many people prefer a combination of Hibiscus and pineapple because of its fantastic taste.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abby’s Cookhouse (@abbyscookhouse)

N.B.: You can swap sugar for any other sweetener you prefer or ditch sweeteners altogether.

Credit: @abbyscookhouse

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

International Men’s Day: Imoh Umoren Talks Depression, Mental Wellness & Living A Day At A Time

Producing Asake’s Yoga Video, Overseeing AFRIMA Awards & Directing Bridge Africa: Victoria Nkong On Wearing Many Hats in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How People are Taking Action to Combat Climate Change

Times Layi Wasabi Has Proven Himself as a Philo-Comedian

Abisola Owokoniran: Should Physical Punishment Be Considered for Children?
css.php