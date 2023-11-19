DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

If you’d love an organic alternative to carbonated drinks that you can easily make by yourself at home, you should check out this detailed Zobo drink tutorial.

Zobo drink is made primarily from Hibiscus tea and a few spices, sweetened with fruit juice and other additives. Many people prefer a combination of Hibiscus and pineapple because of its fantastic taste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby’s Cookhouse (@abbyscookhouse)

N.B.: You can swap sugar for any other sweetener you prefer or ditch sweeteners altogether.

Credit: @abbyscookhouse

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!