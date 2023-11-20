Connect with us

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Nigerian Beans Pottage Recipe

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving "DMW," and the "Love for Free" Project on "Tea With Tay"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Joins the Conversation on Careers, Consistency, and More on "ISWIS"

It's Love on Steroids in Episode 7 of "University of Cruise"

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Turkey Combo Rice Recipe

Davido Chats with Zane Lowe About His "Are We African Yet?" Festival & "Timeless" Album on "Apple Music 1"

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

Kikifoodies is back with another exciting Nigerian meal recipe.

In this episode of her renowned cooking vlog, the culinary content creator shares how to make delicious Nigerian beans pottage. This meal can be served with fried plantains.

What you need:

3 cups beans 525g

4 cups water

1 tsp salt Pepper mix

1 large onion 190g

½ large bell pepper

Scotch bonnet

To cook the beans:

1/3 cup oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 beef seasoning cube

Water (about ½ cup)

Watch:

