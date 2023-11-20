Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Nigerian Beans Pottage Recipe

Kikifoodies is back with another exciting Nigerian meal recipe.

In this episode of her renowned cooking vlog, the culinary content creator shares how to make delicious Nigerian beans pottage. This meal can be served with fried plantains.

What you need:

3 cups beans 525g

4 cups water

1 tsp salt Pepper mix

1 large onion 190g

½ large bell pepper

Scotch bonnet

To cook the beans:

1/3 cup oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 beef seasoning cube

Water (about ½ cup)

Watch: