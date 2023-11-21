Connect with us

Falz & The Bahdguys Chronicle Early Career Challenges in First Episode of House21 Media’s "Untapped"

House21 Media has released the first episode of the first season of their new show, “Untapped.”

In this episode, Gbemi O-O talks with rapper and songwriter Falz, Falz’s talent manager, Femisoro Ajayi, and CEO of B.A.H.D. Guys Entertainment, Aboki Sidney Toyosi Sule.

The trio talk about the early days of Falz’s career, the life-changing show they had in Abuja, their close shave with death on their way back from Abuja to Benin, getting to the hospital in Abuja, and more.

Watch:

