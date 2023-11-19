Connect with us

BN TV

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

BN TV

Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving "DMW," and the "Love for Free" Project on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Joins the Conversation on Careers, Consistency, and More on "ISWIS"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Love on Steroids in Episode 7 of "University of Cruise"

BN TV

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Turkey Combo Rice Recipe

BN TV Music

Davido Chats with Zane Lowe About His "Are We African Yet?" Festival & "Timeless" Album on "Apple Music 1"

BN TV Cuisine

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

BN TV Music

Get to Know More About Teni's New Album "Tears Of The Sun"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Another Hilarious Episode of “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” featuring Modola

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

BN TV

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On the second episode of the “Korty vs. The World” vlog, Nigerian YouTuber and digital creator Korty meets with Nollywood actress and film producer Temi Otedola.

The duo undertakes the mission of creatively spending $50 between them in New York while they explore the city.

Temi talks about the “brokest” point of her life: working at 15, planning to go to Mr Eazi’s show in Barcelona, the number of countries she’s been to, doing a tourist tour in New York, being a vegetarian for four years, and more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

International Men’s Day: Imoh Umoren Talks Depression, Mental Wellness & Living A Day At A Time

Producing Asake’s Yoga Video, Overseeing AFRIMA Awards & Directing Bridge Africa: Victoria Nkong On Wearing Many Hats in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How People are Taking Action to Combat Climate Change

Times Layi Wasabi Has Proven Himself as a Philo-Comedian

Abisola Owokoniran: Should Physical Punishment Be Considered for Children?
css.php