Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

On the second episode of the “Korty vs. The World” vlog, Nigerian YouTuber and digital creator Korty meets with Nollywood actress and film producer Temi Otedola.

The duo undertakes the mission of creatively spending $50 between them in New York while they explore the city.

Temi talks about the “brokest” point of her life: working at 15, planning to go to Mr Eazi’s show in Barcelona, the number of countries she’s been to, doing a tourist tour in New York, being a vegetarian for four years, and more.

Watch: