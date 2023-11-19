Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving “DMW,” and the “Love for Free” Project on “Tea With Tay”

On this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan is joined by Afrobeats star Mayorkun.

Mayorkun talks about his childhood with two artistic parents, Mayowa Adewale, the boy before the superstar, his stint in the banking sector, how he sheld on to his love for music, the cover he made to Davido’s “Daddy Mi”, “DMW”, and his journey so far.

Mayorkun also speaks on the inspiration for his latest project, “Love for Free,” which includes heartbreak and recent realisations on the concept of love.

Watch: