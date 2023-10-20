Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Living

How To Style A Top Knot With Side-Sweep For BNers With Short Hair & Scanty Edges | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Style

A Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa's New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI, Check it Out!

Beauty BN TV Style

Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

Beauty Scoop

The African Beauty Queens to Watch Out for at Miss Universe 2023

Beauty BN TV Style Weddings

See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Beauty

See the 12 Common Natural Hair Mistakes To Avoid, Thanks EfikZara

Beauty BN TV Career Events Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty

How To Style A Top Knot With Side-Sweep For BNers With Short Hair & Scanty Edges | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Update Bellastylistas, you have to take a seat for this one,

Beloved South African natural hair content creator Nthabiseng Petlane has processed her 4c hair… Hmmm, hmmm. We knew you’d feel that way and she sure knows too. As if to help us all recover quickly from the heartbreak, she wrote in an Instagram caption:

BLESSED ARE THE FLEXIBLE, FOR CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.

Nthabiseng shared a fab hair tutorial alongside her caption showing us how to style a pretty topknot on short hair. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Yes, you can achieve this on your 4c hair without using any heat.

— she said

Watch Nthabiseng’s previous natural 4c hairstyling tutorials to find out how.

Credit: @nthabiseng_petlane

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#EndSARSMemorial: Preserving the Memories of The Movement 3 Years On

Chaste Inegbedion: How Femtech is Aiding Women in Managing Menstrual Concerns

#BNCampusSeries: Abiodun Jamiu Started Building His Journalism Career as a Student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University

Wizkid: A Superstar Properly Made in Lagos

Abigail Opiah: These Tips Will Help You Navigate Lagos As An IJGB During Detty December
css.php