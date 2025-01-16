How to Decide When Your Wig Needs a Revamp

Connect with us

Wigs are a fantastic way to express our style, protect natural hair, or simply switch things up. But just like natural hair, wigs need proper care to stay in top condition. One of the most common questions wig wearers ask is:

How often should I revamp my wig?

The answer depends on various factors, including the type of wig, how often you wear it, and your maintenance routine. Let’s break it down.

Synthetic Wigs

Revamp Frequency: Monthly

Synthetic wigs are made from artificial fibres, which tend to tangle and lose their lustre more quickly than human hair wigs. Daily wear accelerates this process, especially around high-friction areas like the nape of the neck.

If your synthetic wig has persistent frizziness or matting that won’t smooth out with brushing, it’s a clear sign it needs attention. A loss of shine or an overly “plastic” appearance can make the wig look unnatural and tired. Additionally, a stiff or coarse texture that feels far from lifelike is another indication that your wig is due for a refresh.

Human Hair Wigs

Revamp Frequency: Every 2–6 months.
Human hair wigs are more durable and natural-looking, but they’re not invincible. Heat styling, colouring, and regular wear can cause dryness, split ends, and loss of volume over time.

If your wig has dry, brittle ends or is shedding more than usual, it needs attention. A lack of volume and movement, leaving the wig looking flat and lifeless, also indicates it’s time for a refresh. Additionally, if the colour appears dull or faded, it’s another reminder that your wig could benefit from a revamp to restore its vibrancy and appeal.

Want to learn how to revamp your wig and bring it back to life? Whether it’s lost its bounce, shine, or shape? Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

How often do you revamp your wigs? Share your experience and tips in the comments below!

