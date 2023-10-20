BN TV
Your Aṣọ Ebí Gèlè Just Found New Expression As A Chic Top, Thanks To Fikayo Olowolagba | WATCH
What’s the cheapest insurance for a wardrobe malfunction? Perhaps a chic DIY hack…
In today’s video, Nigerian content creator — Fikayo Olowolagba aka FikkyPearl shows an interesting way to rock those wardrobe potato Aṣọ-Òkè fabrics you only wear once in a while when you’ve got an Owambe invitation more frequently.
She transforms her mum’s gèlè into a chic and easy-to-replicate DIY top that can be paired with various bottoms from smart shorts, to palazzos, maxi skirts, and more for several occasions ranging from a hangout with friends or an Owambe party. Hit the ▶ button below to watch her quick tutorial:
Credit: @fikkypearl