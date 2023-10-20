Connect with us

Your Aṣọ Ebí Gèlè Just Found New Expression As A Chic Top, Thanks To Fikayo Olowolagba | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

What’s the cheapest insurance for a wardrobe malfunction? Perhaps a chic DIY hack…

In today’s video, Nigerian content creator Fikayo Olowolagba aka FikkyPearl shows an interesting way to rock those wardrobe potato Aṣọ-Òkè fabrics you only wear once in a while when you’ve got an Owambe invitation more frequently.

She transforms her mum’s gèlè into a chic and easy-to-replicate DIY top that can be paired with various bottoms from smart shorts, to palazzos, maxi skirts, and more for several occasions ranging from a hangout with friends or an Owambe party. Hit the ▶ button below to watch her quick tutorial:

Credit: @fikkypearl

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

