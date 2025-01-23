Just Got Loc’d? Here’s Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Word on the street is that locs are having a major moment, and everyone—ladies and gents—is jumping on the wave. Yes, the men are just as involved; we couldn’t possibly leave them out. As the new year kicks off, people are looking for hairstyles that are fresh, natural, and low-maintenance. Plus, let’s face it—we’re all about saving money this year. And honestly, what hairstyle ticks all these boxes better than locs? Locs are one of the most distinctive hairstyles in the world, and when you rock them, you’re embracing something truly special.

From microlocs to sisterlocks, traditional locs, semi-freeform, or full-throttle freeform (a favourite among the gents), there’s no wrong way to start your loc journey. Even wicks—especially beloved by music artists and tech bros—are making waves. Whatever style you choose, know that you’re on the right track, stepping into something timeless and effortlessly cool.

But before you dive in, let’s talk about caring for your starter locs. Loc maintenance is crucial, especially in the early stages. Don’t fall for the common myth that locs are the easiest style to care for. Like anything worth having, your locs need consistent care to keep them healthy, happy, and thriving.

The starter loc stage is the most sensitive part of your journey, so getting it right from the start is key. Here are some essential tips to guide you through:

Keep it Clean (But Not Too Soon!)

Over here, we’re all about fresh, clean locs—but timing is everything. For starter locs, it’s best to avoid washing them immediately after they’ve been installed. Baby locs are still delicate and prone to unravelling since they’re not fully formed yet. Allow them time to mature and hold their shape before you give them a wash.

Once it’s time to wash (usually a few weeks in, depending on your loctician’s advice), avoid over-washing. Too much washing can lead to dryness, itching, thinning, and even breakage. Aim for balance—you want your locs clean but not stripped of moisture.

Condition with Caution

To condition or not to condition? That’s the big question for starter locs. While traditional conditioners can loosen or damage your locs, there are alternatives. Apple cider vinegar rinses are a great option—they’ll leave your locs soft, conditioned, and free of product build-up.

Once your locs are fully mature, you can incorporate conditioning and even deep conditioning into your routine. But for now, check in with your loctician—they know best when it comes to what works for your hair at this stage.

Hands Off!

Patience is key. We know you’re already eyeing styles you’d love to try, but hold off for now. Starter locs need to be left alone to take shape. Avoid touching, twisting, or over-manipulating them. At this stage, your locs are fragile, and too much handling can lead to unravelling or slow down the locking process.

Instead, stick to the style your loctician created for you and wait until your next retwist. This hands-off approach helps your locs naturally develop length, body, and a healthy structure for the future.

Go Easy on Products

One of the golden rules for starter locs is less is more. Heavy or excessive product use can cause build-up, making your locs look dull and clogging your scalp. For now, stick to minimal, lightweight products or none at all. Your locs are still forming, and simplicity is the key to their health.

Moisturise with Natural Oils

If your locs feel dry, they need a little hydration—but avoid heavy oils. Stick to natural options like coconut oil, olive oil, or Jamaican black castor oil. For extra moisture, mix water with your oil of choice in a spray bottle and lightly spritz your locs.

But remember, over-moisturising is just as bad as dryness. Keep it light, and don’t forget: water is your locs’ best friend. Hydration will help your locs thrive and keep your scalp healthy.

Always Wrap Your Locs at Night

This might be the most important tip of all: never go to bed without protecting your locs. Satin or silk bonnets and scarves are your hair’s best friends. They help lock in moisture, prevent breakage, and shield your locs from lint, dust, and dryness.

Sleeping without a bonnet is practically a sacrilege in the loc community! Protecting your locs at night will keep them healthy and looking fresh while also preventing unnecessary tangling or damage.

Wishing you all the best on your loc journey!

Feature Image by David Owaga for Pexels