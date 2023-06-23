WATCH: Maraji’s Guide to Achieving a Sleek Bun with Natural Hair

Calling all natural hair enthusiasts! Prepare to be captivated by Maraji‘s incredible hair tutorial, where she unveils her step-by-step process for achieving a flawless and sleek bun with her beautiful natural hair.

Not only will you witness Maraji’s effortless technique, but you’ll also gain invaluable insights into the products and tools she uses to achieve such results. From hair care essentials to styling aids, you’ll discover the must-have items that can revolutionise your natural hair routine.

WATCH