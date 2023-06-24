Connect with us

Beauty

Get Inspired by Mariam Musa's Remarkable Hair Transplant Journey | WATCH

Beauty

WATCH: Maraji's Guide to Achieving a Sleek Bun with Natural Hair

Beauty Promotions

Mac Nigeria Unveils the Studio Fix Every-Wear All-over Face Pen with Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje and Others

Beauty Promotions Style

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Toyin Lawani & Segun Adebayo Are Celebrating Two Years of Love & Friendship | See Photos

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks from Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal

Beauty

Sharon Ooja Egwurube Is The Latest Celebrity Inspiring Us To Get A Pixie Cut

Beauty Events

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Beauty Events Living Style

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Beauty

Denola Grey Is The New Face Of Fenty Beauty UK

Beauty

Get Inspired by Mariam Musa’s Remarkable Hair Transplant Journey | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Step into the inspiring world of Mariam Musa as she takes us on a remarkable journey of self-discovery and empowerment through her hair transplant experience. Overcoming challenges and embracing her natural hair, Mariam’s story will ignite a newfound sense of inner strength within you.

She wrote on her channel:

Hey guys welcome back! It’s been a minute 🙂 Join me on my hair transplant journey and watch me share my experiences of overcoming the burn on my forehead, transitioning from relaxed hair to natural hair, and embracing new protective styles:)

I hope you guys like this and can appreciate my honesty and transparency 🙂 Thank you guys :).

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Alma Asinobi Gives Us a Glimpse into Her Life in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How the Removal of Fuel Subsidy Removal Will Impact the Real Estate Market

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time
css.php