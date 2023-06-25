Discover 10 Expert Tips from Lisa Joy to Keep Your Makeup Sweat-Proof

When it comes to maintaining flawless makeup, even in the face of sweat-inducing situations, Lisa Joy, aka Ale Jay, has got you covered. In this insightful guide, she shares tips to help you sweatproof your makeup like a pro.

From long-lasting foundation tricks to moisturising secrets, get ready to elevate your beauty game and ensure your makeup stays flawless no matter how much you sweat. Say goodbye to makeup meltdowns and hello to a fresh, radiant look that withstands any heat or humidity.

WATCH