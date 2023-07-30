The Sunday Self-Care Routine You Should Try All Week Long, Thanks Lisa Joy

Adopting a self-care practice that can improve your life, especially when there’s so much going on in the world that’s outside of your control, is a no-brainer. We’ve learned a lot over the last few years, but one thing stands out: self-care isn’t selfish. It’s the opposite.

From pantry organisation, cooking, shower routine, skincare and more, beauty and lifestyle Youtuber Lisa Joy, aka Ale Jay, shares all her self-care rituals in her latest video.

In this video, we’re going to be talking about self-care motivation. We’re going to be discussing the different ways that you can achieve self-care, including cleaning motivation, cooking motivation and shower routine motivation. If you’re looking for ways to achieve self-care, then this video is for you. We’ll be discussing different ways to motivate yourself and help you stick to a healthy routine. Everything from organizing your pantry to taking care of your skin in the shower will be covered in this video!

