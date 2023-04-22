Connect with us

WATCH: Check Out Ale Jay’s Beginner-Friendly Makeup Tutorial

 on

When shopping for new beauty products, do you feel confused by the variety of options? Do you ask yourself if contouring and bronzers are necessary? Do eyebrow pencils and eyebrow gels differ (and how do you even fill in your eyebrows correctly)? The good news? If this is how you feel, you’re not alone. 

Whether you need makeup for beginners tutorial or can’t get enough of the latest beauty trends, Ale Jay is out with a little refresh on all the basics. 

WATCH

