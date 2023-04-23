WATCH: Dimma Umeh’s Tips on How To Avoid Cakey Makeup

All of us have been there, that moment when you reach for a new foundation(or sometimes even one that you’ve used for a while) and apply it with little thought, only to look in the mirror moments later and notice that your face looks patchy, textured or opaque.

Such is the reality of the cakey foundation. With that in mind, we turn to beauty guru Dimma Umeh on how to avoid cakey foundation and the best technique to achieve a skin-like finish.

WATCH