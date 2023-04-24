Connect with us

Beauty

7 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on Our Crush List

Beauty

WATCH: Dimma Umeh's Tips on How To Avoid Cakey Makeup

Beauty

WATCH: Check Out Ale Jay’s Beginner-Friendly Makeup Tutorial

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks From the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA

Beauty Style

This Quick Glow Girl Makeup Tutorial From K Naomi Phakathi Is An Easy Way To Stay Glammed

Beauty Events Promotions

Expanding Leisure through the Nation; Transcorp Hotels Launch the Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja

Beauty Events Promotions

#MACxOurHomecoming celebrates the launch of The HyperReal Skincare Collection in Nigeria

Beauty Events News Promotions

Get Glamorous at Curlla's Flagship Center Grand Opening

Beauty Style

Check Out This DIY Back Ponytail Tutorial For Natural 4c Hair, Courtesy Of Nthabiseng Petlane

Beauty Style

Check Out This Full-face Makeup Tutorial From Mariam Amina Aminu

Beauty

7 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on Our Crush List

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Investment strategist and author Derby Chukwudi was crowned Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on March 19, 2023, at the Hilton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey. The Hoboken resident who hails from Nigeria will represent New Jersey for the title of Miss USA 2023.

Derby’s perfectly sculpted face has catapulted her to the number one spot on our beauty crush list. The 25-year-old beauty queen usually favours bold beauty looks with voluminous hair that we can’t get enough of.

Are you searching for your next leading lady of epic beauty moments? Look no further.

Here’s a look at her most distinctive beauty looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D. O. Chukwudi (@derbychukwudi__)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life

How Justin UG Does It All – From Wanting to Be A Doctor to Becoming a Content Creation Phenom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Stories We Carry With Us

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With “Gangs of Lagos,” Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Paul Eze: How to Get Remote Jobs As An African
css.php