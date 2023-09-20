Beauty
Check Out This 5-Minute Dewy Makeup Tutorial For Masking Hyperpigmentation | WATCH
If there’s one skin challenge most brown-skinned girls have experienced, it’s hyperpigmentation. What do you do when your face isn’t all one tone, when you have discolourations in certain areas and you still want to dish out that clean girl aesthetic?
Your favourite glam girl — Jackie Aina is out with some of her go-to tricks for tackling this, check out her quick yet detailed dewy makeup tutorial for masking hyperpigmentation below:
Credit: @jackieaina