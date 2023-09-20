Velvety Foodies Unveils Homemade MSG-Free Chicken Seasoning Recipe | Watch

Grace Adepoju of Velvety Foodies is back with a new simple and easy-to-follow recipe video on her YouTube channel.

In this new vlog, Gracie shares how to make MSG-free chicken seasoning at home.

Ingredients:

600g chicken breast

5 medium carrots

3 medium onions

3 bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)

5 ginger roots

5 tumeric roots

4 garlic cloves

20 sprigs of spring onions

10 sprigs of celery

Half cup paprika

Half cup parsley flakes

1 tablespoon of salt

Watch:

Watch: