Velvety Foodies Unveils Homemade MSG-Free Chicken Seasoning Recipe | Watch
Grace Adepoju of Velvety Foodies is back with a new simple and easy-to-follow recipe video on her YouTube channel.
In this new vlog, Gracie shares how to make MSG-free chicken seasoning at home.
Ingredients:
600g chicken breast
5 medium carrots
3 medium onions
3 bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)
5 ginger roots
5 tumeric roots
4 garlic cloves
20 sprigs of spring onions
10 sprigs of celery
Half cup paprika
Half cup parsley flakes
1 tablespoon of salt
Watch:
