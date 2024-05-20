Chibundu Onuzo’s “Mayowa and the Sea of Words” Audiobook to Feature Narration by Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in the popular romance series “Bridgerton,” will narrate the audiobook for Chibundu Onuzo’s debut children’s book, “Mayowa and the Sea of Words.”

Just like its title, “Mayowa and the Sea of Words” tells the story of ten-year-old Mayowa, a girl with the extraordinary ability to jump into books. By doing this, she can harness the emotions within the book and channel them directly into others. When faced with the chance to use her power to help refugees, Mayowa is eager to jump in. However, she soon discovers she’s not the only one who can book jump, and not everyone has good intentions.

Chibundu explained that she wrote the children’s book because she likes adventures and likes girls having adventures. “Most of the adventure stories I read as a child had white children at the centre of the narrative. I […] would have loved to read an adventure story where the main character was called Mayowa. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, I knew many Mayowas. I did not know many Annes, or Katies, or Heidis,” she says.

Published by Bloomsbury Children’s Books, “Mayowa and the Sea of Words” will be available in audiobook format, narrated by Adjoa Andoh, starting June 20th.

Chibundu, who is also a performance artist, will release a single titled “Love Lives Here” alongside the book’s release on June 20th. “It’s the song Mayowa would sing to her friend Hamza, who arrived in England as a refugee after a long and perilous journey. She would reassure him, ’Love lives here, no matter if you’re far or near. You’re never alone, trust me you can always come home,” she said.