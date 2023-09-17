Lisa Joy Is Breaking Down TikTok’s Viral “Latte Makeup” Trend | WATCH

At the core of this trend lies the concept of “Latte Makeup,” which involves using harmonious shades of monochromatic and complementary browns to create a radiant, coppery glow that seems to emanate from within. With an impressive 55.3 million TikTok content creators wholeheartedly embracing this trend, it’s evident that the smoked bronze style is a perfect fit for anyone seeking a touch of sunlit resort-inspired makeup all year round.

To guide us in achieving this beauty aesthetic, we turn to beauty influencer Lisa Joy, who not only demystifies this trend but also provides a detailed tutorial to help you master it effortlessly.

WATCH