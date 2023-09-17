Lisa Joy Is Breaking Down TikTok’s Viral “Latte Makeup” Trend | WATCH

Connect with us

Lisa Joy Is Breaking Down TikTok's Viral "Latte Makeup" Trend

The Creator Roundtable: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Discover Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre: A Tranquil Oasis in Lagos

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

The Creator Roundtable: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

At the core of this trend lies the concept of “Latte Makeup,” which involves using harmonious shades of monochromatic and complementary browns to create a radiant, coppery glow that seems to emanate from within. With an impressive 55.3 million TikTok content creators wholeheartedly embracing this trend, it’s evident that the smoked bronze style is a perfect fit for anyone seeking a touch of sunlit resort-inspired makeup all year round.

To guide us in achieving this beauty aesthetic, we turn to beauty influencer Lisa Joy, who not only demystifies this trend but also provides a detailed tutorial to help you master it effortlessly.

WATCH

