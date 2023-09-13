Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

According to Goldman Sachs, the emerging Creator Economy is currently valued at $250 billion and is projected to double in five years. This exponential growth is driven by creators who are redefining how they generate income and create content, and are embracing their independence from traditional platforms.

During this enlightening roundtable discussion, our esteemed panellists will explore the profound implications of this remarkable shift that has been described as a burgeoning economic powerhouse poised to reshape creativity, commerce, and the very fabric of digital media.

Meet the Panellists

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)

Oluwabukunmi Adeaga, fondly known as Kiekie, is a renowned content creator, influencer, host, and media personality, captivating audiences worldwide with her exceptional talent, unique style, and unparalleled hosting abilities. With an illustrious career that took flight in 2015, she quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Kiekie’s journey began as a dynamic producer and host of a captivating fashion show on Goldmyne TV. Her exceptional skills and magnetic presence soon led her to Spice TV, where she graced the screen as a presenter, delving into the captivating world of fashion and dissecting the latest trends with unparalleled finesse.

Fueled by her passion for entertainment and education, Kiekie’s rise to prominence on various social media platforms was nothing short of meteoric. Her content captivates and enlightens with an effortless aura that conveys her authenticity, resonating deeply with her multimillion-loyal followers.

Kiekie is the visionary behind Accost Collections — a fast-rising fashion brand specializing in feminine apparel, including stunning bridal wear, where her creative genius also shines brightly. With a captivating “edutainment” blend, her posts, often showcasing her in exquisitely designed dresses, have become a touchstone for fashion inspiration, influencing her vast audience with her remarkable sense of style. Thus, inspiring vibrant commentary and feedback about the impact of her enlightening work.

Kiekie’s talent extends beyond her solo endeavours. As the main host for Stacked December, she has taken centre stage, hosting a multitude of high-profile concerts, including Vibes on the Beach with Wizkid, Burnaboy Live, Timeless Night with Davido, and many more.

Her electrifying stage presence and remarkable ability to engage audiences have made her an indispensable figure in the entertainment industry. Collaborating with esteemed content creators such as Brother Shaggy and Mr. Marcaroni, Kiekie has crafted hilarious skits that continue to amuse and delight her global audience.

Demonstrating her versatility as a creator, Kiekie took her talents to YouTube, launching her own KieKie TV channel. Here, she fearlessly tackles pressing societal issues while providing engaging and informative fashion-related content. Her well-crafted videos, coupled with her humorous skits, grace both her YouTube and Instagram platforms, dazzling audiences with her infectious energy and compelling presence.

Kiekie’s fashion choices consistently spark trending conversations amongst netizens making her a trailblazer within the industry. Her distinctive sense of style and impressive ability to don any fashion item with grace and confidence have made this style star a fan favourite.

Kiekie’s impact extends across various social media platforms, where her magnetic presence continues to grow. With an impressive 1.6 million followers on Facebook, 448k subscribers on YouTube, 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and 1.8 million followers on TikTok, she has amassed a loyal community eagerly watching her every move.

In a world hungry for fresh perspectives and captivating content, Kiekie stands at the forefront leaving an indelible mark as a multifaceted influencer, host, content creator, and media powerhouse. From hosting prestigious concerts, events and shows, alongside industry giants to creating engaging and enlightening content, she embodies the epitome of talent, charisma, and style.

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (Priscy)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo is a leading fashion/lifestyle content creator and social media influencer who has stamped her place as one of the Gen Z front liners in African media and entertainment.

The famously gorgeous daughter of Nollywood veteran actress cum director, film producer and entrepreneur — Iyabo Ojo Fespris holds a bachelor’s degree in Media and Theater Arts. She made her acting debut at the young age of 14 in the movie Beyond Disability which earned her the Best of Nollywood Award nomination for Best Child Actress.

As an entrepreneur, Priscilla has founded 3 thriving businesses including a boutique, a luxury retail store and a real estate firm all tech-driven. Talk about the go-getter spirit, Priscilla is a poster child for YAGI i.e. Young And Getting It. She has been intentional about building a life she loves from a tender age.

Leveraging the power of social media to showcase her interests and creativity, 22-year-old Priscilla has amassed an impressive community of over 3 million followers across social media platforms earning several brand endorsement deals and influencing contracts as a result.

Beauty Tukura

Miss Nigeria 2019 — Beauty Etsanyi Tukura is a reality TV star, brand influencer and entrepreneur. She gained prominence after she became the 43rd Miss Nigeria, showcasing her grace, intelligence, and dedication to empowering women.

In addition to her achievements in the world of pageantry, Beauty has ventured into the realm of reality television, captivating audiences with her charm and authenticity on the hit show “My Beautyful Life“. Through this platform, she continues to inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and brand influencer, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura has carved a niche for herself in the beauty and fashion industry. She represents multiple renowned brands.

With her diverse portfolio and charismatic presence, Beauty continues to inspire individuals across the globe. Her remarkable dedication to her craft, coupled with her philanthropic endeavours, have made her a prominent figure in the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

With an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, Beauty has been recognized as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Global 100 Under 40 Class of 2023.

