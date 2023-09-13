Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM 4:00 PM WAT

Sign up for #BNSDigitalSummit HERE

We are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent.

For more information/participation email [email protected]

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil more panellists, speakers and other interesting details of the event, bit by bit!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle