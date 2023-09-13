Connect with us

Nigerian Football Freestyler Tonye Solomon Sets Guinness World Record with 150-Step Ladder Climb

Bayelsa-born football freestyler Tonye Solomon has set a new Guinness World Record for the most steps (150) climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

According to Guinness World Records, “After Tonye Solomon walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, many of his compatriots doubted the authenticity of his story.

So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on his head.

He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.”

According to Tonye, he spent two months training for it and used all the time he had to prepare for the arduous task. He took just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb and set the record.

Tonye said, “It wasn’t easy. I thank the Nigerian Civil Defence Bayelsa State Command for allowing me to use their facility for this.”

His amazing feat was posted on the official page of the Guinness World Records.

Photo Credit: @ballboytonyesolomon

