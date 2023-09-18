Bella Okagbue’s Instagram Is A Gold Mine Of Sultry Fashion Inspirations For Trendy #BellaStylistas

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the gorgeous Nigerian reality TV star, digital content creator and influencer — Bella Okagbue. Bella’s aesthetic is clean, daring and chic. A lover of sleek buns, ponytails and flawless earth-toned makeup, this style star is audaciously rocking the latest fashion trends showing off her melanated skin in a classy manner.

For a week’s worth of sultry style inspirations, join us as we explore Bella’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a loose-fitting black suit with black/gold accessories and white sneakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Tuesday

Slay a daring off-white 2-piece with a sleek back bun or ponytail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Wednesday

Rock a pink blazer dress with an embellished open-back detail on strappy heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Thursday

Pair a denim mini-skirt with a white T-shirt and black accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Friday

Explore nature in a corset dress featuring a silk draping and thigh-high slit with a back ponytail, sunnies and a cane purse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Hit the club in a reflective halter neck dress paired with stilettos and a back bun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Saturday

Enjoy the weekend in knitwear paired with large Afro curls and beaded bracelets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Sunday

Show out in a black bandage dress with feathery details, black heels, a bag and a back ponytail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Credit: @bellaokagbue

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!