Beauty
Bella Okagbue’s Instagram Is A Gold Mine Of Sultry Fashion Inspirations For Trendy #BellaStylistas
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the gorgeous Nigerian reality TV star, digital content creator and influencer — Bella Okagbue. Bella’s aesthetic is clean, daring and chic. A lover of sleek buns, ponytails and flawless earth-toned makeup, this style star is audaciously rocking the latest fashion trends showing off her melanated skin in a classy manner.
For a week’s worth of sultry style inspirations, join us as we explore Bella’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pair a loose-fitting black suit with black/gold accessories and white sneakers
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Slay a daring off-white 2-piece with a sleek back bun or ponytail
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Rock a pink blazer dress with an embellished open-back detail on strappy heels
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Pair a denim mini-skirt with a white T-shirt and black accessories
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Explore nature in a corset dress featuring a silk draping and thigh-high slit with a back ponytail, sunnies and a cane purse
View this post on Instagram
Hit the club in a reflective halter neck dress paired with stilettos and a back bun
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Enjoy the weekend in knitwear paired with large Afro curls and beaded bracelets
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Show out in a black bandage dress with feathery details, black heels, a bag and a back ponytail
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @bellaokagbue