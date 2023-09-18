Sarah Jakes Roberts Has No Time for Boring Looks

When it comes to fashion, Sarah Jakes Roberts doesn’t hold back—she makes a bold statement. And she always looks good!

The New York Times Bestselling author, accomplished speaker, and co-pastor of ONE: A Potter’s House Church recently wrapped up her highly anticipated Woman Evolve Conference, where she seamlessly incorporated her personal style into every outfit.



In a candid interview with Candice Benbow for HelloBeautiful, the Women Evolve mastermind reflected on her flamboyant style. She shared, “My daughters are looking at Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat, and they’re also looking at me. For them to be able to say they see the glam and fashion at home, that means something to me.”

It’s evident Sarah has an impressive eye for detail, a lovely taste in bright colours and a knack for pairing up colours. She has no time for boring looks.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

