Whitemoney is the latest evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate on this episode of “BBNaija Gist”.

Whitemoney talks about how he expected his eviction, the initial reason behind WhiteLambo, WhiteLambo being more of a business venture than a ship, getting in touch with his emotional side, what he misses the most about Mercy, what he thinks about Pere, and more.

Watch: