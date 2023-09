Ilebaye has emerged as the Head of House (HOH) in Big Brother Naija All Stars week nine.

She emerged as the HOH after the remaining housemates were put to an endurance test that involved them standing on a platform for three hours. Ilebaye won with over two hours on the clock and secured immunity from next week’s eviction and a place in the finale.

Ilebaye picked Mercy, Cee-C, Venita, and Angel as her BFFs. Cross secured his place in the final after he purchased the ultimate immunity by gathering Moniepoint Coins (the only legal tender in the house) from other housemates on Sunday. Cee-C also made it to the final after finding the black envelope with immunity. Mercy Eke joined Cross, Ilebaye, and Cee-C in the grand finale after she escaped eviction. Venita, Adekunle, Angel, Soma, and Pere are all up for possible eviction.

The finale will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

