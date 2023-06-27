How to Look & Feel Your Best, According to Eki Ogunbor | #BNBABetterYou

Connect with us

We recently had a conversation with fashion and beauty content creator, the Founder of FashionVerse Africa and KISARAEki Ogunbor, our fourth and final speaker for the “A Better You” IG Live series on BellaNaija Beauty.

The #BNBABetterYou conversation: Beauty & Fashion Tips – How to Look & Feel Your Best was a true gem, brimming with priceless wisdom on skincare, fashion decisions, self-care, and all the elements that contribute to one’s utmost confidence and appearance.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijonline@bellanaijabeauty, and www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNBABetterYou!

Listen to the thought-provoking and relevant conversation below.

 

