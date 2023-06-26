Style
Okusaga Adeoluwa Will Show You How To Step Out Every Day Like A Modern Classy Man
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, entertainer and Artist — OkuSaga Adeoluwa, famously known as “Saga“. This style star is a baddie’s dream, with his remarkably fit body, pretty features, and well-groomed skin, Saga eats up every look and leaves no crumbs behind.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore his style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Rock a nice Tux with bowtie
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Pair a classy neutral-coloured 2-piece with a necklace and a nice pair of goggles
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Push boundaries with a lacey white shirt and crisp white pants
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Slay in a jersey top and trousers paired with sneakers
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Rock a silky V-neck shirt with pants of the same colour. Accessorize with a necklace, pendant, sunnies and brown snake print shoes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Step out for an Owambe in your favourite short-sleeved Agbada and Fila
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Wear all-black
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @sagadeolu