Connect with us

Style

Okusaga Adeoluwa Will Show You How To Step Out Every Day Like A Modern Classy Man

News Style

Spotted: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage & Adekunle Gold Grace Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Stuns In All-White Millennial/Gen-Z Ensemble At The #BBNaija Level Up Reunion Show

BN TV Living Style

Is Habanero Another Name For Scotch Bonnet OR Is It A Different Pepper Specie? Find Out

Events News Promotions Style

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

Events News Promotions Style

Lush Hair Brings its Stylists HangOut 2.0 to the Southwest

Style

Check Out This Stunning Hajia Look Recently Served By Mercy Aigbe Adeoti | WATCH

Style

Green Is Reigning Supreme This Summer – See The Top Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 242

Style

Check Out the Chic Workwear Highlights of the Week: Issue 175

Style

A Guide To An Effortlessly Chic Maternity Style, Thanks Anifa Mvuemba

Style

Okusaga Adeoluwa Will Show You How To Step Out Every Day Like A Modern Classy Man

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, entertainer and Artist — OkuSaga Adeoluwa, famously known as “Saga“. This style star is a baddie’s dream, with his remarkably fit body, pretty features, and well-groomed skin, Saga eats up every look and leaves no crumbs behind.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore his style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a nice Tux with bowtie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Tuesday

Pair a classy neutral-coloured 2-piece with a necklace and a nice pair of goggles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Wednesday

Push boundaries with a lacey white shirt and crisp white pants

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Thursday

Slay in a jersey top and trousers paired with sneakers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Friday

Rock a silky V-neck shirt with pants of the same colour. Accessorize with a necklace, pendant, sunnies and brown snake print shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Saturday

Step out for an Owambe in your favourite short-sleeved Agbada and Fila

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Sunday

Wear all-black

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Credit: @sagadeolu

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php