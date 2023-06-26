Okusaga Adeoluwa Will Show You How To Step Out Every Day Like A Modern Classy Man

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, entertainer and Artist — OkuSaga Adeoluwa, famously known as “Saga“. This style star is a baddie’s dream, with his remarkably fit body, pretty features, and well-groomed skin, Saga eats up every look and leaves no crumbs behind.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore his style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a nice Tux with bowtie

Tuesday

Pair a classy neutral-coloured 2-piece with a necklace and a nice pair of goggles

Wednesday

Push boundaries with a lacey white shirt and crisp white pants

Thursday

Slay in a jersey top and trousers paired with sneakers

Friday

Rock a silky V-neck shirt with pants of the same colour. Accessorize with a necklace, pendant, sunnies and brown snake print shoes.

Saturday

Step out for an Owambe in your favourite short-sleeved Agbada and Fila

Sunday

Wear all-black

