Styled By Ugo Mozie, Maluma Graced Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Debut Show In Paris

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After a year and a half’s wait, the remarkable Pharrell Williams debuted his first collection as creative director at Louis Vuitton, Spring-Summer 2024 Menswear show in Paris putting up a fascinating spectacle that has now been referred to as the biggest fashion event of the year.

Star-studded to the T and featuring not just exquisite fashion items but incredibly good music, Pharrell made a statement the world can’t forget soon, which was very much anticipated given that Pharrell is a big fish and Louis Vuitton’s creative director is arguably the biggest role in menswear formerly held by the brilliant and beloved Virgil Abloh.

To grace the amazing event, Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma was spotted wearing custom Louis Vuitton styled by the amazing US-based Nigerian Ugo Mozie. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie II (@ugomozie)

Maluma’s edgy 2-piece was paired with a sleek back bun, fascinating pieces of jewellery, borderless goggles, black socks and chunky soles.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Credits:

@ugomozie

@culturedbyugo

@maluma

@louisvuitton

