Here’s What Israel Adesanya Wore To His Feature Documentary Premiere At The Tribeca Film Festival

UFC Middleweight Champion — Israel Adesanya was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival gracing the “Stylebender” Film Premiere. Stylebender is a feature-length documentary detailing the life and profession of Israel Adesanya

Styled by Los Angeles-based Nigerian — Ugo Mozie, Israel showed out in a loose-fitting black suit layered with a black camisole. The look was paired with edgy silver shoes, studs, bracelets, and 3 layers of necklaces featuring pearls and stones. See below:

Credits:

Muse: @stylebender

Stylist: @ugomozie

Photography: @jeffsainlar

