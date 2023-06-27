Here’s What Israel Adesanya Wore To His Feature Documentary Premiere At The Tribeca Film Festival

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

UFC Middleweight Champion — Israel Adesanya was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival gracing the “Stylebender” Film Premiere. Stylebender is a feature-length documentary detailing the life and profession of Israel Adesanya

Styled by Los Angeles-based Nigerian Ugo Mozie, Israel showed out in a loose-fitting black suit layered with a black camisole. The look was paired with edgy silver shoes, studs, bracelets, and 3 layers of necklaces featuring pearls and stones. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie II (@ugomozie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

Credits:

Muse: @stylebender

Stylist: @ugomozie

Photography: @jeffsainlar

