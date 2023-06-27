Style
Here’s What Israel Adesanya Wore To His Feature Documentary Premiere At The Tribeca Film Festival
UFC Middleweight Champion — Israel Adesanya was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival gracing the “Stylebender” Film Premiere. Stylebender is a feature-length documentary detailing the life and profession of Israel Adesanya
Styled by Los Angeles-based Nigerian — Ugo Mozie, Israel showed out in a loose-fitting black suit layered with a black camisole. The look was paired with edgy silver shoes, studs, bracelets, and 3 layers of necklaces featuring pearls and stones. See below:
Credits:
Muse: @stylebender
Stylist: @ugomozie
Photography: @jeffsainlar