BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!
Earlier this week, GRM Gala, which celebrates Black excellence within the UK’s entertainment industry, held its third edition. As always, we were treated to a night of showstopping looks.
The event, which took place at Kensington Palace, London, played host to some of the industry’s biggest names who came through in an array of showstopping dresses and tuxes.
With brilliant colours, unexpected cuts, and designs— scroll through the photos below to see our best dressed at the 2022 GRM Gala!
Adeola Patronne
Nakita Johnson
Photography: @samary_uk
Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln
Makeup: @beautyrehab
Hair: @wigsbyivy
Nails: @thenailstudiouk
Mariam Musa
Hair: @maneobsession_
Nella Rose
Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse
Photography: @parosaroid
Oloni
Photography: @olu_hd
Hair: @melissajade23
Makeup: @beatbyflo
Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse
Michael Dapaah
