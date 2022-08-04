Connect with us

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Vibrant Colours are Reigning Supreme this Summer - See the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 202

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

Toke Makinwa made a Ravishing Appearance on the Debut Episode of this season's 'BBNaija: The Buzz'

John Boyega's Cover For Men's Health Magazine Will Make You Revisit Your New Year Fitness Resolutions

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

Let Nkosingiphile King teach You how to Nail Corporate Street Style Everyday

BN Style Spotlight: Julie Adenuga Brought Her Fashion A-Game to The "Nope" London Premiere

Let Toke Makinwa Show You How to Nail the Metallics Trend

Osas Ighodaro ensured All Eyes Were on her at the 'Justice Served' South African Premiere

2 hours ago

Earlier this week, GRM Gala, which celebrates Black excellence within the UK’s entertainment industry, held its third edition. As always, we were treated to a night of showstopping looks. 

The event, which took place at Kensington Palace, London, played host to some of the industry’s biggest names who came through in an array of showstopping dresses and tuxes.

With brilliant colours, unexpected cuts, and designs— scroll through the photos below to see our best dressed at the 2022 GRM Gala!

Adeola Patronne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEOLA PATRONNE (@adeolapatronne)

Nakita Johnson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAKITA JOHNSON (@kitagirl921)

Photography: @samary_uk
Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln
Makeup: @beautyrehab
Hair: @wigsbyivy
Nails: @thenailstudiouk 

Mariam Musa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Hair: @maneobsession_

Nella Rose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nella Rose (@nellarosee)

Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse
Photography: @parosaroid

Oloni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OLONI BABY (@oloni)

Photography: @olu_hd
Hair: @melissajade23
Makeup: @beatbyflo
Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse

Michael Dapaah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Dapaah (@michaeldapaah)

 

Who Won Best Dressed At The 2022 GRM Gala?

VOTE YOUR BEST LOOKS NOW ON www.bellanaijastyle.com

