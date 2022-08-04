BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Earlier this week, GRM Gala, which celebrates Black excellence within the UK’s entertainment industry, held its third edition. As always, we were treated to a night of showstopping looks.

The event, which took place at Kensington Palace, London, played host to some of the industry’s biggest names who came through in an array of showstopping dresses and tuxes.

With brilliant colours, unexpected cuts, and designs— scroll through the photos below to see our best dressed at the 2022 GRM Gala!

Adeola Patronne

Nakita Johnson

Photography: @samary_uk

Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln

Makeup: @beautyrehab

Hair: @wigsbyivy

Nails: @thenailstudiouk

Mariam Musa

Hair: @maneobsession_

Nella Rose

Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse

Photography: @parosaroid

Oloni

Photography: @olu_hd

Hair: @melissajade23

Makeup: @beatbyflo

Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse

Michael Dapaah

Who Won Best Dressed At The 2022 GRM Gala ?

