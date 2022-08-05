Here’s how Sophia Ike-Onu does Summer Fashion in Europe

Summer is here, and if you are not in Europe, Asia or other gorgeous locations around the globe, beware, FOMO is real, and your fave creative or celeb won’t hold back from sharing envy-worthy vacation photos on Instagram. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jet-setting to the vibrant streets of London or dreamy restaurants in Paris, gorgeous cafés in Italy and the picturesque Greek Islands for summer?

Not to worry, stylish celebrities and influencers have been on our radar this season, and if you’ve been following our recent holiday stories from the likes of Ini Dima-Okojie, you’ll know we’ve got you. Now, you may not be able to pack your suitcases and fly off to your dream destinations this season, but we can help, visually, that is, in curating the standouts and stylish travel diary that you need to feed your wanderlust and hopefully inspire your next holiday.

Our latest feature is fashion entrepreneur Sophia Ike-Onu as she journeys across Europe in the most stylish holiday looks. So join us on this fascinating ride as we explore the Nigerian Architect’s riveting summer ’22 Europe escape.

Touring London in chic street style like the baddie that she is.

Lunch in Paris with friends plus charming summer dresses, Yes, please!

Gorgeous Mykonos plus stunning looks to match the scene, Sophia is nailing it!

Dinner in Paris is always a splendid idea! We’re obsessed!

