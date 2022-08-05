Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks— Issue 135

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Style

Vibrant Colours are Reigning Supreme this Summer - See the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 202

Nollywood Style

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

Style

Toke Makinwa made a Ravishing Appearance on the Debut Episode of this season's 'BBNaija: The Buzz'

Style

John Boyega's Cover For Men's Health Magazine Will Make You Revisit Your New Year Fitness Resolutions

Style Sweet Spot

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

Style

Let Nkosingiphile King teach You how to Nail Corporate Street Style Everyday

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Julie Adenuga Brought Her Fashion A-Game to The "Nope" London Premiere

Style

Let Toke Makinwa Show You How to Nail the Metallics Trend

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks— Issue 135

Published

45 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woman of Elegance (@woman_ofelegance)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php