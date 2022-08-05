Connect with us

#BNStyle Spotlight: You'll Love Nakita Johnson's Dreamy GRM 2022 Gala Look

#BNSTravelDiary: Mimi Onalaja has been Serving Charming Looks this Summer

Michael Dapaah brought the Pop of Colour to The 2022 GRM Gala

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks— Issue 135

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Vibrant Colours are Reigning Supreme this Summer - See the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 202

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

Toke Makinwa made a Ravishing Appearance on the Debut Episode of this season's 'BBNaija: The Buzz'

John Boyega's Cover For Men's Health Magazine Will Make You Revisit Your New Year Fitness Resolutions

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

7 hours ago

To kick off this week, the annual GRM Gala took place, and celebrities and creatives showed up and dressed to the nines to celebrate black excellence in the entertainment industry.

Of course, breathtaking looks and dashing ensembles swarmed Kensington Palace, London, but one style star that left no crumbs untouched is South African media personality, Nakita Johnson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAKITA JOHNSON (@kitagirl921)

The stunning model made a dreamy princess-like appearance in a cotton-candy pink dress with spaghetti straps attached to a striking embroidered bodice accentuating her enviable figure. The bottom half featured soft tulle fabrics cascading onto the floor further emphasizing the hyper-feminine radiance of the charming look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAKITA JOHNSON (@kitagirl921)

Her makeup was soft and alluring with subtly highlighted eyes, cheeks and soft glossy lips. Her hair was centre-parted, wavy and swept backwards to make way for her gorgeous frock. Johnson then topped off the look with dazzling earrings for that extra touch of class. Stunning!

Credits

Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln
Hair: @wigsbyivy
Nails: @thenailstudiouk
Makeup: @kitagirl921

