BNStyle Spotlight: You’ll Love Nakita Johnson’s Dreamy GRM 2022 Gala Look

To kick off this week, the annual GRM Gala took place, and celebrities and creatives showed up and dressed to the nines to celebrate black excellence in the entertainment industry.

Of course, breathtaking looks and dashing ensembles swarmed Kensington Palace, London, but one style star that left no crumbs untouched is South African media personality, Nakita Johnson.

The stunning model made a dreamy princess-like appearance in a cotton-candy pink dress with spaghetti straps attached to a striking embroidered bodice accentuating her enviable figure. The bottom half featured soft tulle fabrics cascading onto the floor further emphasizing the hyper-feminine radiance of the charming look.

Her makeup was soft and alluring with subtly highlighted eyes, cheeks and soft glossy lips. Her hair was centre-parted, wavy and swept backwards to make way for her gorgeous frock. Johnson then topped off the look with dazzling earrings for that extra touch of class. Stunning!

Credits

Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln

Hair: @wigsbyivy

Nails: @thenailstudiouk

Makeup: @kitagirl921

