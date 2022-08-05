Style
Michael Dapaah brought the Pop of Colour to The 2022 GRM Gala
Earlier this week, celebrities and influencers gathered at Kensington Palace in London for the third annual GRM Gala to celebrate black British excellence in music, sports and entertainment. A star-studded event with glamorous appearances and looks that are undeniably worthy of bookmarking and inspiring your next exclusive event this season.
British-Ghanaian actor Michael Dapaah is one of the British stars that stood out in the sea of opulent appearances in a striking mint suit styled by Felicia Brown.
The outfit comprised a super fly blazer and pants paired with a crisp white shirt and a matching set of Louboutin sneakers. The 33-year-old rapper then completed the ensemble with an edgy pair of sunglasses, encrusted rings and bracelets and a mint Rolex watch to complement his fascinating ensemble.
With this latest look, it is safe to say that Dapaah definitely wound up on numerous best-dressed lists from the 2022 GRM gala.
Credits
Styling: @_feliciabrown_
Sneakers: @louboutinworld
Watch: @rolex
Photography: @littlejallow
Videography: @zek.snaps
