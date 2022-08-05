Connect with us

#BNSTravelDiary: Mimi Onalaja has been Serving Charming Looks this Summer

Michael Dapaah brought the Pop of Colour to The 2022 GRM Gala

#BNStyle Spotlight: You'll Love Nakita Johnson's Dreamy GRM 2022 Gala Look

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks— Issue 135

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #GRMGala That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Vibrant Colours are Reigning Supreme this Summer - See the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 202

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

Toke Makinwa made a Ravishing Appearance on the Debut Episode of this season's 'BBNaija: The Buzz'

John Boyega's Cover For Men's Health Magazine Will Make You Revisit Your New Year Fitness Resolutions

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

It’s official, everyone has packed their suitcases and hopped on flights because every time we open Instagram, it’s either Sicily, Mykonos, Paris, Tuscany or Barcelona appearing on location. Summer has arrived, and tourist attractions all over the globe are brimming with visitors like never before, and some do it in grand style.

From a couple of recently posted stories like Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Europe, you would notice that some of your fave celebrities and influencers are already shutting down gorgeous cities in delightful summer ensembles. Our latest feature is actor and presenter Mimi Onalaja, who captured our attention with her charming style at every stop in London. Her Instagram has been a constant visit of ours lately.

From a gorgeous houndstooth set to a pink bubblegum-colour-blocking moment, here are the undeniably tasteful fashion moments served by the fashion entrepreneur on her London summer vacation so far.

We adore a chic blazer, mini-dress and sneaker moment! What’s not to love?

A simple yet stunning colour-blocking lesson served by the style star.

The combination of this dreamy floral kimono and wide-legged pants plus vibrant accessories is giving what it’s meant to be given! 

Mimi proves she’s a certified street style star by making a dashing appearance in this houndstooth paired with the perfect accessories. There is literally nothing to fault from this look.

