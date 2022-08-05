BNSTravelDiary: Mimi Onalaja has been Serving Charming Looks this Summer

It’s official, everyone has packed their suitcases and hopped on flights because every time we open Instagram, it’s either Sicily, Mykonos, Paris, Tuscany or Barcelona appearing on location. Summer has arrived, and tourist attractions all over the globe are brimming with visitors like never before, and some do it in grand style.

From a couple of recently posted stories like Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Europe, you would notice that some of your fave celebrities and influencers are already shutting down gorgeous cities in delightful summer ensembles. Our latest feature is actor and presenter Mimi Onalaja, who captured our attention with her charming style at every stop in London. Her Instagram has been a constant visit of ours lately.

From a gorgeous houndstooth set to a pink bubblegum-colour-blocking moment, here are the undeniably tasteful fashion moments served by the fashion entrepreneur on her London summer vacation so far.

We adore a chic blazer, mini-dress and sneaker moment! What’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

A simple yet stunning colour-blocking lesson served by the style star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

The combination of this dreamy floral kimono and wide-legged pants plus vibrant accessories is giving what it’s meant to be given!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

Mimi proves she’s a certified street style star by making a dashing appearance in this houndstooth paired with the perfect accessories. There is literally nothing to fault from this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

