Style
Weekend Style: 9 Easy & Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas
At BellaNaija Style, we find the trendiest and most stylish looks on Instagram for you, so you don’t have to.
Over the past few weeks, these fashionistas rocked chic outfits that left us swooning, and we are sure you will feel the same way too.
Whether it’s Jackie Appiah or Debbie Beeko, these Ghanaian #BellaStylistas know how to serve a killer look.
Check out some of our favourite looks below if you want to learn some tips and tricks!
Jackie Appiah
View this post on Instagram
Debbie Beeko
View this post on Instagram
Claudia Lumor
View this post on Instagram
Joselyn Dumas
View this post on Instagram
Hamdiya Hamid
View this post on Instagram
Cookie Tee
View this post on Instagram
Ramona McDermott
View this post on Instagram
Aku-Sika Bekoe
View this post on Instagram
Nana Ama McBrown Mensah
View this post on Instagram
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!