Weekend Style: 9 Easy & Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Published

35 mins ago

 on

At BellaNaija Style, we find the trendiest and most stylish looks on Instagram for you, so you don’t have to.

Over the past few weeks, these fashionistas rocked chic outfits that left us swooning, and we are sure you will feel the same way too.

Whether it’s Jackie Appiah or Debbie Beeko, these Ghanaian #BellaStylistas know how to serve a killer look.

Check out some of our favourite looks below if you want to learn some tips and tricks!

Jackie Appiah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Debbie Beeko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Claudia Lumor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claudia_Lumor (@claudialumor)

Joselyn Dumas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

Hamdiya Hamid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Cookie Tee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IamCookieTee (@cookieteegh)

Ramona McDermott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Aku-Sika Bekoe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aku-Sika Bekoe (@aku_akuffo)

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

