How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Erica Nlewedim!

Media IT girl Erica Nlewedim never misses when it comes to her sartorial choices. The style star is currently taking over the city of London one outfit at a time. Erica recently stepped out in a shimmering look that is perfect for a Friday night out.

Blessing our timeline with her Insta snaps, Erica looked incredible in a sequin one-shoulder, wide-leg jumpsuit featuring a matching belt. She paired the look with a silver mini clutch, dainty jewellery, dark shades and black strappy heels.

Her blonde hair added that extra oomph to the look, which she matched perfectly with soft glam makeup.

Photo Credit: @ericanlewedim