Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Erica Nlewedim!

Beauty BN TV Living

Ezinne Zara Loc’d Her 4a Hair & Here's What It Looks Like

Beauty

10 Nigerian Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Beauty BN TV

Want your hair to look like art? Check out Glory Okings' 4C braided updo tutorial

Beauty BN TV

Here's a quick no-makeup look you can try, courtesy of Gbemisola

Beauty BN TV

Check Out Adanna Madueke's DIY Microlinks for Natural Hair

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Beauty Tukura Proved She Is That Fashionista To Take Style Notes From

Beauty BN TV

Normani Just Shared Her Skincare & '90s-Inspired Makeup Routine | Watch

Beauty

Get that Luminous Glow with Beauty by Bemi’s “No Makeup” Makeup Tutorial

Beauty BN TV Living

Skincare Lovers, Cheyenne Muvunyi's Summer Shower Routine Is For You!

Beauty

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Erica Nlewedim!

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Media IT girl Erica Nlewedim never misses when it comes to her sartorial choices. The style star is currently taking over the city of London one outfit at a time. Erica recently stepped out in a shimmering look that is perfect for a Friday night out. 

Blessing our timeline with her Insta snaps, Erica looked incredible in a sequin one-shoulder, wide-leg jumpsuit featuring a matching belt. She paired the look with a silver mini clutch, dainty jewellery, dark shades and black strappy heels.

Her blonde hair added that extra oomph to the look, which she matched perfectly with soft glam makeup. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

Photo Credit: @ericanlewedim

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?
css.php