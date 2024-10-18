Mimi Onalaja is a Girl’s Girl – Strong Friendships Are Her Secret to Financial Freedom | #HerMoneyHerPower

Did you know that oak trees can live for hundreds of years? Some species, like the Valley Oak, have been known to live for over 2,000 years – imagine that! So when Mimi Onalaja, actor, TV presenter, and compère, was asked what kind of tree she’d plant in her backyard if money grew on trees, she didn’t hesitate to say the oak tree.

For Mimi, it’s not just about wealth for today but creating riches that will last for generations. Talk about building legacy wealth.

On the set of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, Mimi reflected on her upbringing, recalling how both her parents worked to provide for the family. She particularly admired her mother’s work ethic, which shaped her own independence. “I want my daughter to be able to say her mum worked and earned her own money,” she shared, adding, “Having your own money gives you power and autonomy.”

Mimi also opened up about the incredible support she’s received from women throughout her life, starting with her mother. She credited her close circle of friends, with whom she has shared nearly two decades of friendship, as her pillars of strength. “Women have come through for me in various capacities,” she revealed, recalling how media mogul Mo Abudu gave her a shot on television, even without any prior experience in the industry.

In this episode, Mimi reflects on the value of meaningful friendships and shares her insights on how to cultivate them.

Watch the full conversation below: