From Overcoming Doubts to Top 4: Victoria Shares Her BBNaija9 Experience & Friendship with Kassia on "The Dip"

'Women Supporting Women' is More Than a Phrase for Ariyiike Dimples – Watch Her #HerMoneyHerPower Talk

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

From Fan Love to Winning Big: Watch Kellyrae Tell Us About His BBNaija9 Experience on "The Dip"

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Get Ready to LOL! Papa Ajasco Just Got a Gen Z Revamp—Watch the Trailer

Get the Inside Scoop on Ozee Mbadiwe's BBNaija9 Experience on "The Dip"

Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Win Big at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Heartfelt Journey Through Grief and Self-Discovery with CNN's Anderson Cooper

Published

53 mins ago

Victoria Onyenwere looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful mini green gown during her engaging interview on “The Dip,” where she discussed her time in the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ house and her journey to becoming a top four finalist.

Victoria and Kassia were very close friends in the house and she revealed that their connection was natural and comfortable. She felt at ease around Kassia, appreciating their supportive discussions that encouraged them both during challenging group tasks. When Kassia opened up about her marriage to Kellyrae, Victoria expressed her happiness, acknowledging it as a clever game strategy.

From telling Biggie she was unsure to making top 4, Victoria admitted she had no specific game plan when she entered the house. She simply chose to live authentically, just as she would outside. This is where Victoria got us motivated as she emphasised the importance of positivity and being true to oneself. Victoria also revealed that she wished she had embraced her confidence earlier in the competition.

Curious about what she would take from the house if given the chance, Victoria playfully mentioned the parrot, which she stirred up quite a bit of drama in the house. She also shared her three favourite ways to enjoy a Guinness.

Watch the full interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

