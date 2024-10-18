‘Women Supporting Women’ is More Than a Phrase for Ariyiike Dimples – Watch Her #HerMoneyHerPower Talk

Connect with us

3 hours ago

“We’re about to talk about money,” teased Ariyiike Dimples, and that’s exactly what happened on the set of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, where we had a conversation with multitalented content creator Ariyiike Owolagba.

As an actor, TV presenter, and event host, Ariyiike shared her inspiring journey toward financial independence and what it takes for women to achieve true economic freedom. Although Ariyiike is now financially independent, her path wasn’t without its struggles. She opened up about the early days of her career, detailing the challenges she faced when it came to securing funding for her projects and being taken seriously as a single woman.

From being denied loans to struggling to find accommodation, Ariyiike faced many obstacles that often came down to her marital status. She stressed the importance of collaboration, networking, and the value of having a supportive community of women who share the same goals.

Ariyiike shared a heartwarming story of how her boss supported her emotionally and financially when she lost her father, shouldering hospital and funeral bills during that difficult time. She also spoke about how other women in her field have helped her overcome self-doubt, including moments of stage fright before hosting major events.

For Ariyiike, the idea of “women supporting women” is a core principle she lives by and a driving force behind her success.

Watch the full conversation here:

