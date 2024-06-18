Connect with us

Lungile Thabethe Won Our Hearts With These 8 Chic Maternity Lewks

Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

Today we are spotlighting South African Beautypreneur, makeup artist, and homemaker Lungile Thabethe. The QuickFace Beauty cofounder (founded with her sister, Ayanda Thabethe) has been dishing out chic preggo style since announcing her pregnancy. From mini dresses to classy casuals, check out Lungile’s curated maternity style below:

Chic Casuals

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Mini Dresses

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Keeping It Chic in a Blazer Set

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Pregnancy Announcement in Style

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Watch this BTS shot from her pregnancy shoot:

 



 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Credit: @lungilethabethe

