Events
Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa
The Barbie train is still on the move cause Barbie The Movie is coming out BIG, are you onboard?
Warner Music Africa hosted some of South Africa’s cutest Barbie(s) and Ken(s) to a a real life fantasy at The Mall of Africa in celebration of the SA Premiere of arguably the biggest movie to hit cinemas this year.
Mzansi’s most fashionable served up some serious style on a fabulous pink parade. Trust South Africans to show up and show out. From Kim Jayde‘s glossy 2-piece and Andzelo Tivani‘s pink tux, to Faith Nketsi‘s satin bodysuit and then some, these living dolls won our hearts. Check them out below:
Barbie The Movie launches today in movie theatres worldwide.