Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa

Lights, Laughter, and the Nigerian Magic: Relive the Best Moments of Nigeria Day at the Essence Film Fest

MAC Cosmetics and VVS Lagos Host a Glamorous Dinner to Mark the Upcoming National Lipstick Day!

Lord’s London Dry Gin Takes Spotlight as Official Sponsor of the Trace Live event with Wande Coal Concert

Youthful and Useful: Join the Pan-African Youth Day of Service (YDoS) Campaign

CrispTV and C&C Digital House partnered up for an Unforgettable Creatives Lunch in Enugu | Here is how it turned out

Empowering Minds Worldwide: Malala Yousafzai teams up with Nigerian Influencers to promote Gender Equality and Education

Henkel Nigeria Renews Ambassadorship Deal with Funke Akindele for WAW Detergent

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Henkel hosts Nigerian Idol Finalists to an Epic WAW Party in Lagos

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Barbie train is still on the move cause Barbie The Movie is coming out BIG, are you onboard?

Warner Music Africa hosted some of South Africa’s cutest Barbie(s) and Ken(s) to a a real life fantasy at The Mall of Africa in celebration of the SA Premiere of arguably the biggest movie to hit cinemas this year.

Mzansi’s most fashionable served up some serious style on a fabulous pink parade. Trust South Africans to show up and show out. From Kim Jayde‘s glossy 2-piece and Andzelo Tivani‘s pink tux, to Faith Nketsi‘s satin bodysuit and then some, these living dolls won our hearts. Check them out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Jayde (@kimjayde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L E T H A B O S H A I (@shai_lethabo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andzelo Tivani (@andzelo_t)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbali Mkhize💚 (@mbalimkh_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Garth Brown (@iamgarthbrown)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEMONE SKOSAN (@semoneskosan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mzukisi Mbane (@mzukisimbane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Dominique (@simone_dominique_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Dominique (@simone_dominique_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M E R C Y (@mercymogase)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M E R C Y (@mercymogase)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Jayde (@kimjayde)

Barbie The Movie launches today in movie theatres worldwide.

