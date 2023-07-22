BN Sweet Spot: This Real-Life Barbie Is Shaking Up The Gram | WATCH

6 weeks old Audrey is taking the internet by storm with her Barbie-themed photo shoot. Like many others, we thought she was a doll until she opened her eyes. Barbies don’t come realer than this and this black barbie literally served. Swaddled in pink paired with a cute rosette hair band, brown skinned Audrey looked very stunning with her curly black hair and gold studs.

In the sweetest way, she slowly opened her eyes to reveal her gorgeous black pupils as if she had went through some top modelling classes, she’s such a natural. Prepare to swoon while watching this BTS video from her session with the amazing Sugar Moments Photography in Lekki, Lagos. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Moments Photography (@sugarmomentsphotography)

Check out the resulting photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Moments Photography (@sugarmomentsphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Moments Photography (@sugarmomentsphotography)

Credit: @sugarmomentsphotography

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!