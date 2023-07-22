Connect with us

BN Sweet Spot: This Real-Life Barbie Is Shaking Up The Gram | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Check Out This Bougie Wedding Guest Style Inspiration From Veekee James | WATCH

You Need to Try Kiki Foodies' Healthy & Refreshing Zobo Recipe this Weekend

DMW Singer Liya talks about Her Music Journey & Meeting Davido on 'EchooRoom'

Watch: Dads share their Labour and Delivery Stories in Episode 5 of “Dads Unplugged"

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Whitemoney talks Music and Business in the Latest Episode of the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Adekunle Gold teases New Song with Simi in an Adorable Family Studio Session | Watch

Niyi Fagbemi Captures the Splendor of the Ojude Oba Festival in His New Documentary

 on

6 weeks old Audrey is taking the internet by storm with her Barbie-themed photo shoot. Like many others, we thought she was a doll until she opened her eyes. Barbies don’t come realer than this and this black barbie literally served. Swaddled in pink paired with a cute rosette hair band, brown skinned Audrey looked very stunning with her curly black hair and gold studs.

In the sweetest way, she slowly opened her eyes to reveal her gorgeous black pupils as if she had went through some top modelling classes, she’s such a natural. Prepare to swoon while watching this BTS video from her session with the amazing Sugar Moments Photography in Lekki, Lagos. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Check out the resulting photos below:

Credit: @sugarmomentsphotography

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

