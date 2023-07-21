Connect with us

Tony Elumelu Proudly Cheers on His Daughter Oge as She Graduates with a B.A from LSE!

Jay On Air talks about His Comedy Persona 'Chizoba,' Content Creation & Radio Presenting on “Rubbin’ Minds”

#BBNaija Season 8 Will Feature Your Faves from Different Editions & the Winner Takes Home ₦120M

BBNaija Season 8 is Coming to Your Screen! Here's All You Need to Know About the All Stars Edition

Mr Macaroni, Phyna, Sheggz, Layi Wasabi, Aproko Doctor bag 2023 Trendupp Awards | See Full List of Winners

Spotted: Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie & Nicki Minaj at the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Vibrant Colours, Opulence & Culture – How the Ojude Oba Festival is Showcasing the Rich Ijebu Heritage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Priscilla Ojo & Susan Pwajok cover TheWill Downtown’s “Gen Z Attraction” Issue

Bella & Beauty’s Strained Relationship, Pending Date & Laughter on the Final Episode of #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion

#BNMeetTheStar: Chimezie Imo Opens Up About His Acting Journey, Growth & His Role on "Choke"

Tony Elumelu Proudly Cheers on His Daughter Oge as She Graduates with a B.A from LSE!

2 hours ago

Nigerian businessman and chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Tony Elumelu, took to Instagram to express his excitement and congratulate his daughter, Oge Elumelu, as she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the renowned London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

He shared a video on his official Instagram handle, and in the video, he could be seen beaming with pride alongside his wife, Vivian Elumelu, and his other children, who joined in to celebrate Oge’s feat in London.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony O. Elumelu (@tonyoelumelu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony O. Elumelu (@tonyoelumelu)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

