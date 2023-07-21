Tony Elumelu Proudly Cheers on His Daughter Oge as She Graduates with a B.A from LSE!

Nigerian businessman and chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Tony Elumelu, took to Instagram to express his excitement and congratulate his daughter, Oge Elumelu, as she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the renowned London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

He shared a video on his official Instagram handle, and in the video, he could be seen beaming with pride alongside his wife, Vivian Elumelu, and his other children, who joined in to celebrate Oge’s feat in London.

