BNStyle: The Best Dressed Celebrities At the Barbie Nigerian Premiere

Filmhouse IMAX Cinema was an explosion of pink last night as the much-anticipated Barbie Nigerian premiere came into town.

Rolling out the purple carpet and pulling out all of the stops, all of the style stars, aka Barbies and Kens stepped into their tightest pink, sparkly, and surreal outfits for the Lagos event. While the official dress code was Barbie Glam Galore themed, some attendees, in typical Nigerian fashion, put their unique spin on it. The carpet witnessed a stunning parade of fashion creativity and individuality.

Among the many standout looks, Idia Aisien turned heads in a larger-than-life pink ball gown that exuded elegance and grandeur. On the other hand, Akin Faminu effortlessly pulled off an all-pink suit, showcasing his impeccable style and flair. Here are the very best looks from the night. Check back for more updates.

Idia Aisien

Hilda Baci

Dress: @liv.eve.bespoke

Stylist: @light.inthemarketplace

Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry

Hair: @styledbyessa

Photography: @photokulture

Olivia Arukwe

Dress: @khavhia_woman

Bag: @brandonblackwoodnyc

Shoes: @louboutinworld

Photography: @simon_emmy_

Akin Faminu

Adeola C Adeyemi

Makeup: @blackrose_mua

Makeup products: @beautybyad

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Hair: @mobeautybar @cmhairbyhills

Hilda Baci x Nonye Udeogu

Nonye’s look;

Styled by – @dami.us

Hair – @thebellestore

Hilda’s look;

Outfit – @liv.eve.bespoke

Stylist – @light.inthemarketplace

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa x Hilda Baci

Photography: @olamide_david

Diane Russet

Styling: @officialswazzi

Dress: @anncranberry

Makeup: @karenonyou

Hairstylist: @honeyc.thestylist

Photography: @yomi.visuals

Bella Okagbue

Stylist: @dahmola

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Outfit: @m.s.o.lagos

Accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories

Video: @brown_of_lagos

Boye

David Okpo Eyo

Outfit: @twif.official

Photography: @whilzpro

Shoes: @ken_nautica_

Tomike Adeoye

Bamike O. Adenibuyan

Hawa Magaji

Olasunkanmi Ojulari

Bola Montana

