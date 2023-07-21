Connect with us

BNStyle: The Best Dressed Celebrities At the Barbie Nigerian Premiere

Filmhouse IMAX Cinema was an explosion of pink last night as the much-anticipated Barbie Nigerian premiere came into town.

Rolling out the purple carpet and pulling out all of the stops, all of the style stars, aka Barbies and Kens stepped into their tightest pink, sparkly, and surreal outfits for the Lagos event. While the official dress code was Barbie Glam Galore themed, some attendees, in typical Nigerian fashion, put their unique spin on it. The carpet witnessed a stunning parade of fashion creativity and individuality.

Among the many standout looks, Idia Aisien turned heads in a larger-than-life pink ball gown that exuded elegance and grandeur. On the other hand, Akin Faminu effortlessly pulled off an all-pink suit, showcasing his impeccable style and flair. Here are the very best looks from the night. Check back for more updates.

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Photography: @photokulture

Makeup: @ameriecode

Dress: @ogebyogeofficial

Hair: @adefunkeee

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Dress: @liv.eve.bespoke
Stylist: @light.inthemarketplace
Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry
Hair: @styledbyessa
Photography: @photokulture

Olivia Arukwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

Dress: @khavhia_woman
Bag: @brandonblackwoodnyc
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Photography: @simon_emmy_

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Adeola C Adeyemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Makeup: @blackrose_mua
Makeup products: @beautybyad
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Hair: @mobeautybar @cmhairbyhills

Hilda Baci x Nonye Udeogu

Nonye’s look;
Styled by – @dami.us
Hair – @thebellestore

Hilda’s look;
Outfit – @liv.eve.bespoke
Stylist – @light.inthemarketplace

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa x Hilda Baci

Photography: @olamide_david

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Styling: @officialswazzi
Dress: @anncranberry
Makeup: @karenonyou
Hairstylist: @honeyc.thestylist
Photography: @yomi.visuals

Bella Okagbue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Outfit: @m.s.o.lagos
Accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories
Video: @brown_of_lagos

Boye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Creative Director (@itsboye)

Photography: @bangraphy
Outfit: @isaacjonofficial

David Okpo Eyo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Okpo Eyo (@david.eyo)

Outfit: @twif.official
Photography: @whilzpro
Shoes: @ken_nautica_

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Styling: @dahmola
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @malliaworld
Outfit: @m.s.o.Lagos
Bag: @pinkperfection_accessories
Photography: @snapp_code

Bamike O. Adenibuyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

Photography: @fliqmedia_

Dress: @james_fashionhouse

Makeup: @slaymokus_beauty

Hair: @hairquest_salon

Olasunkanmi Ojulari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olasunkanmi Ojulari. (@sunky.o)

Shoes: @ddavidshoes

Outfit: @emmykasbit

Photography: @ngozieme

Bola Montana

Jay On-air

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay On-air (@jay_onair)

Outfit: @isaacjonofficial
Styled: @iamisaacjon
Photography: @omoadedibu_

