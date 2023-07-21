Style
BNStyle: The Best Dressed Celebrities At the Barbie Nigerian Premiere
Filmhouse IMAX Cinema was an explosion of pink last night as the much-anticipated Barbie Nigerian premiere came into town.
Rolling out the purple carpet and pulling out all of the stops, all of the style stars, aka Barbies and Kens stepped into their tightest pink, sparkly, and surreal outfits for the Lagos event. While the official dress code was Barbie Glam Galore themed, some attendees, in typical Nigerian fashion, put their unique spin on it. The carpet witnessed a stunning parade of fashion creativity and individuality.
Among the many standout looks, Idia Aisien turned heads in a larger-than-life pink ball gown that exuded elegance and grandeur. On the other hand, Akin Faminu effortlessly pulled off an all-pink suit, showcasing his impeccable style and flair. Here are the very best looks from the night. Check back for more updates.
Idia Aisien
Photography: @photokulture
Makeup: @ameriecode
Dress: @ogebyogeofficial
Hair: @adefunkeee
Hilda Baci
Dress: @liv.eve.bespoke
Stylist: @light.inthemarketplace
Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry
Hair: @styledbyessa
Photography: @photokulture
Olivia Arukwe
Dress: @khavhia_woman
Bag: @brandonblackwoodnyc
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Photography: @simon_emmy_
Akin Faminu
Photos: @theseyekehinde
Adeola C Adeyemi
Makeup: @blackrose_mua
Makeup products: @beautybyad
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Hair: @mobeautybar @cmhairbyhills
Hilda Baci x Nonye Udeogu
Nonye’s look;
Styled by – @dami.us
Hair – @thebellestore
Hilda’s look;
Outfit – @liv.eve.bespoke
Stylist – @light.inthemarketplace
Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa x Hilda Baci
Photography: @olamide_david
Diane Russet
Styling: @officialswazzi
Dress: @anncranberry
Makeup: @karenonyou
Hairstylist: @honeyc.thestylist
Photography: @yomi.visuals
Bella Okagbue
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Outfit: @m.s.o.lagos
Accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories
Video: @brown_of_lagos
Boye
Photography: @bangraphy
Outfit: @isaacjonofficial
David Okpo Eyo
Outfit: @twif.official
Photography: @whilzpro
Shoes: @ken_nautica_
Tomike Adeoye
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @malliaworld
Outfit: @m.s.o.Lagos
Bag: @pinkperfection_accessories
Photography: @snapp_code
Bamike O. Adenibuyan
Skin: @thebambeautyoil
Hair: @hair_imperial @iamtomorrow77
Makeup: @papromakeovers
Videography: @heeyangimagery
Hawa Magaji
Photography: @fliqmedia_
Dress: @james_fashionhouse
Makeup: @slaymokus_beauty
Hair: @hairquest_salon
Olasunkanmi Ojulari
Shoes: @ddavidshoes
Outfit: @emmykasbit
Photography: @ngozieme
Bola Montana
Jay On-air
Styled: @iamisaacjon
Photography: @omoadedibu_