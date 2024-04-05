Watch LASWA’s Damilola Emmanuel & Taeillo’s Jumoke Dada in a Cook-Off on “Cooking With GameChangers”

In episode 2 of the cooking show, “Cooking With GameChangers,” corporate and entrepreneur game-changers go head-to-head. Jumoke Dada, founder of leading furniture brand Taeillo, and Damilola Emmanuel, General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), face off in the kitchen for the title of the “Ultimate GameChnager.”

The episode has an owambe theme, tasking the contestants to create their versions of Lagos party treats – puff puff and gizdodo. Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong hosts the show, with rapper M.I Abaga and dancer Kaffy serving as judges.

Watch the episode below: