Victoria Kimani’s Edgy Style Takes the Stage on the Final Episode of BNStyle Plus Sound 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. For this year’s edition, we’ve chosen 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles whose fashion highlights we will spotlight each week of this month.

Victoria Kimani is a Kenyan singer-songwriter and entertainer previously signed to the Nigerian record label Chocolate City. She was the first female artist signed by the label in late 2012, and she released her first single, “Mtoto“, under the label in March 2013. Her debut album was released in 2016 and appeared in the film 7 Inch Curve.

Between 2014 and 2016, Kimani released the single “Show“, produced by singer and producer Tekno Miles and other singles such as; “Vex“; “Two of Dem“; “Loving You“; and “Booty Bounce“, featuring Tanzanian artists Diamond Platnumz and Ommy Dimpoz.

On 13 May 2015, Kimani and seven African female musicians, Cobhams Asuquo and a team of One Campaign staff met in Johannesburg to create “Strong Girl“. The song featured singers Waje (Nigeria), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon), Gabriela (Mozambique), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Selmor Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe), Judith Sephuma (South Africa), Blessing Nwafor (South Africa) and actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Nigeria).

Victoria Kimani is known for being bold and unique with fashion, often described as edgy and experimental as she is not afraid to push boundaries and embrace unconventional looks.

Think bold colours, statement pieces, and daring silhouettes, think Victoria Kimani.

She isn’t limited to one aesthetic, as she blends high-fashion pieces with streetwear and other casual elements, creating ever-interesting looks. Explore her style below:

Victoria in sheer lace at a performance in Kinshasa Congo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Did somebody say sultry vacation inspo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Rocking her minis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

That pop of colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in chic casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Yellow was made for brown skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in a sultry white two-piece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in a two-toned bodycon gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

In a white two-piece for an all-white party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Leather and winged eyeliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Pink and some fur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Rocking a monochrome wide-brimmed hat on a matching dress with a thigh-high slit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

The perfect brown ensemble for the premiere of “History” announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Unmissable in pink and orange

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Making a statement in a leather bomber jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Which look is your favourite?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!