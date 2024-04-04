Connect with us

Music Style

Victoria Kimani's Edgy Style Takes the Stage on the Final Episode of BNStyle Plus Sound 2024

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of 'Tested, Approved & Trusted'

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Releases Visuals for "Wet on Me" feat. Zerry DL

BN TV Music

Editor's Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido's "Timeless" Album with These Songs

Music

Relish Releases Two New Singles "Fallacy" & "Break Up 2 Make Up"

BN TV Music

Watch Thandiswa Mazwai's Thrilling Performance at the Tiny Desk x GlobalFEST 2024

Events Music News Promotions

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Music

New Music: Serialdaboss feat. Terry Apala - Don't Play with My Money (Remix)

BN TV Music

New Video: Joe Mettle feat. Sandra Boakye-Duah - Give Me Oil

BN TV Music

Listen to Victor AD's New Album "Realness Over Hype"

Music

Victoria Kimani’s Edgy Style Takes the Stage on the Final Episode of BNStyle Plus Sound 2024

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Hi BellaStylistasBNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. For this year’s edition, we’ve chosen 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles whose fashion highlights we will spotlight each week of this month.

Victoria Kimani is a Kenyan singer-songwriter and entertainer previously signed to the Nigerian record label Chocolate City. She was the first female artist signed by the label in late 2012, and she released her first single, Mtoto, under the label in March 2013. Her debut album was released in 2016 and appeared in the film 7 Inch Curve.

Between 2014 and 2016, Kimani released the single “Show“, produced by singer and producer Tekno Miles and other singles such as; Vex; Two of Dem;Loving You; and Booty Bounce“, featuring Tanzanian artists Diamond Platnumz and Ommy Dimpoz.

On 13 May 2015, Kimani and seven African female musicians, Cobhams Asuquo and a team of One Campaign staff met in Johannesburg to create Strong Girl. The song featured singers Waje (Nigeria), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon), Gabriela (Mozambique), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Selmor Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe), Judith Sephuma (South Africa), Blessing Nwafor (South Africa) and actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Nigeria).

Victoria Kimani is known for being bold and unique with fashion, often described as edgy and experimental as she is not afraid to push boundaries and embrace unconventional looks.

Think bold colours, statement pieces, and daring silhouettes, think Victoria Kimani.

She isn’t limited to one aesthetic, as she blends high-fashion pieces with streetwear and other casual elements, creating ever-interesting looks. Explore her style below:

Victoria in sheer lace at a performance in Kinshasa Congo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Did somebody say sultry vacation inspo?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Rocking her minis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

That pop of colour

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in chic casual

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Yellow was made for brown skin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in a sultry white two-piece

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Victoria in a two-toned bodycon gown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

In a white two-piece for an all-white party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Leather and winged eyeliner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Pink and some fur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Rocking a monochrome wide-brimmed hat on a matching dress with a thigh-high slit

The perfect brown ensemble for the premiere of “History” announcement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Unmissable in pink and orange 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Making a statement in a leather bomber jacket

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI (@victoriakimani)

Which look is your favourite?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment
css.php